The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) host an ACC showdown against the Syracuse Orange (4-3) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech is totaling 24.4 points per game offensively this season (89th in the FBS), and is giving up 24.7 points per game (65th) on defense. From an offensive angle, Syracuse is putting up 399.9 total yards per game (62nd-ranked). It ranks 80th in the FBS on defense (380.7 total yards given up per game).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Syracuse 359.9 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.9 (75th) 341.6 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.7 (68th) 140.3 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167 (53rd) 219.6 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.9 (63rd) 8 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has been a dual threat for Virginia Tech so far this season. He has 1,043 passing yards, completing 58% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 344 yards (49.1 ypg) on 91 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 360 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 204 yards (29.1 per game) and two touchdowns in the pass game.

Jaylin Lane's leads his squad with 341 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 35 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has caught 17 passes for 232 yards (33.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Stephen Gosnell has a total of 208 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,376 yards on 111-of-179 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 358 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, LeQuint Allen, has carried the ball 105 times for 511 yards (73 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has hauled in 346 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Damien Alford has totaled 319 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

Donovan Brown's 22 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 298 yards (42.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia Tech or Syracuse gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.