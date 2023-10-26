The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Shayne Gostisbehere find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

  • Gostisbehere has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
  • He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

