Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Jets on October 26, 2023
Player prop betting options for Mark Scheifele, Dylan Larkin and others are available in the Winnipeg Jets-Detroit Red Wings matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Red Wings vs. Jets Additional Info
|Jets vs. Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs. Red Wings Prediction
|Jets vs. Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Jets vs Red Wings
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Larkin has recorded four goals and 10 assists in seven games for Detroit, good for 14 points.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Detroit with 13 total points (1.9 per game), with nine goals and four assists in seven games.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|3
|1
|4
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has seven points (four goals, three assists) and plays an average of 20:33 per game.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Joshua Morrissey is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing six points (one goal, five assists) to the team.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.