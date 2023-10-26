Player prop betting options for Mark Scheifele, Dylan Larkin and others are available in the Winnipeg Jets-Detroit Red Wings matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Larkin has recorded four goals and 10 assists in seven games for Detroit, good for 14 points.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 2 3 3 vs. Flames Oct. 22 1 1 2 2 at Senators Oct. 21 1 2 3 3 vs. Penguins Oct. 18 0 3 3 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 16 1 0 1 5

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Detroit with 13 total points (1.9 per game), with nine goals and four assists in seven games.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Oct. 22 3 1 4 5 at Senators Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Penguins Oct. 18 2 1 3 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 16 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Scheifele, who has seven points (four goals, three assists) and plays an average of 20:33 per game.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 17 1 0 1 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 1 1 2 2

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Joshua Morrissey is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing six points (one goal, five assists) to the team.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 0 2 2 5

