The Winnipeg Jets (3-3), coming off a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues, visit the Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Red Wings were defeated by the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime in their last game.

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been an underdog in five games this season, and won four (80.0%).

This season Detroit has won two of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in six of seven games this season.

Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 20 (12th) Goals 34 (1st) 23 (25th) Goals Allowed 20 (15th) 4 (16th) Power Play Goals 12 (1st) 7 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (17th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings have the NHL's highest-scoring offense (34 total goals, 4.9 per game).

The Red Wings' 20 total goals given up (2.9 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Their +14 goal differential is second-best in the league.

