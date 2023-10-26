Red Wings vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Winnipeg Jets (3-3), coming off a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues, visit the Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Red Wings were defeated by the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime in their last game.
Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-130)
|Red Wings (+110)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in five games this season, and won four (80.0%).
- This season Detroit has won two of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in six of seven games this season.
Red Wings vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|20 (12th)
|Goals
|34 (1st)
|23 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|20 (15th)
|4 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (1st)
|7 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (17th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings have the NHL's highest-scoring offense (34 total goals, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Wings' 20 total goals given up (2.9 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Their +14 goal differential is second-best in the league.
