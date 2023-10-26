Red Wings vs. Jets: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 26
Thursday's NHL action includes the Winnipeg Jets (3-3) visiting the Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Jets (-130) ahead of the outing, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.
Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings vs. Jets Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Jets Moneyline
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|6.5
Red Wings vs. Jets Betting Trends
- Detroit has played six games this season with over 6.5 goals.
- The Jets have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-1).
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in five games this season, with four upset wins (80.0%).
- Winnipeg is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
- Detroit has gone 2-1 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Red Wings Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Moritz Seider
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (+115)
|-
|Alex DeBrincat
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-161)
|2.5 (-154)
|J.T. Compher
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (-110)
|-
