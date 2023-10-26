Thursday's NHL action includes the Winnipeg Jets (3-3) visiting the Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Jets (-130) ahead of the outing, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Jets Moneyline Red Wings Moneyline Total BetMGM -130 +110 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Jets Betting Trends

Detroit has played six games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Jets have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-1).

The Red Wings have been an underdog in five games this season, with four upset wins (80.0%).

Winnipeg is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Detroit has gone 2-1 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Moritz Seider 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+115) - Alex DeBrincat 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-154) J.T. Compher 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-110) -

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.