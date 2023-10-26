The Winnipeg Jets (3-3) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) on Thursday, with the Jets coming off a win and the Red Wings off a loss.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings concede 2.9 goals per game (20 in total), 15th in the league.

With 34 goals (4.9 per game), the Red Wings have the league's top offense.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 19 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 7 4 10 14 3 6 52.5% Alex DeBrincat 7 9 4 13 6 5 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 7 3 6 9 5 1 - Moritz Seider 7 1 6 7 4 4 - Joe Veleno 7 4 1 5 1 3 56.5%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets rank 25th in goals against, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL action.

The Jets' 20 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.

Defensively, the Jets have given up 21 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 20 goals over that time.

Jets Key Players