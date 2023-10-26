How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
The Winnipeg Jets (3-3) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) on Thursday, with the Jets coming off a win and the Red Wings off a loss.
Watch along as the Jets and the Red Wings hit the ice.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings concede 2.9 goals per game (20 in total), 15th in the league.
- With 34 goals (4.9 per game), the Red Wings have the league's top offense.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 19 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|7
|4
|10
|14
|3
|6
|52.5%
|Alex DeBrincat
|7
|9
|4
|13
|6
|5
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|7
|3
|6
|9
|5
|1
|-
|Moritz Seider
|7
|1
|6
|7
|4
|4
|-
|Joe Veleno
|7
|4
|1
|5
|1
|3
|56.5%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets rank 25th in goals against, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL action.
- The Jets' 20 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- Defensively, the Jets have given up 21 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 20 goals over that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|6
|4
|3
|7
|2
|4
|51.2%
|Joshua Morrissey
|6
|1
|5
|6
|7
|5
|-
|Kyle Connor
|6
|4
|2
|6
|4
|3
|-
|Dylan DeMelo
|6
|1
|4
|5
|9
|0
|-
|Alex Iafallo
|6
|3
|1
|4
|1
|4
|-
