The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Olli Maatta find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Maatta has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

