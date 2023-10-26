The NBA slate on Thursday, which includes the Phoenix Suns taking on the Los Angeles Lakers as one of two games, should provide some fireworks.

Today's NBA Games

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers go on the road to face the Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Stream Live: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL 2022-23 Record: 58-24

58-24 PHI 2022-23 Record: 54-28

54-28 MIL 2022-23 Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th) PHI 2022-23 Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -6.5

MIL -6.5 MIL Odds to Win: -250

-250 PHI Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 227.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns

The Suns take to the home court of the Lakers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Stream Live: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 0-1

0-1 PHO Record: 1-0

1-0 LAL Stats: 107.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (21st)

107.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (21st) PHO Stats: 108.0 PPG (17th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: LeBron James (21.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

LeBron James (21.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.0 APG) PHO Key Player: Jusuf Nurkic (14.0 PPG, 14.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -6.5

LAL -6.5 LAL Odds to Win: -250

-250 PHO Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 226.5 points

