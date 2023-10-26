The Detroit Red Wings, with Moritz Seider, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. If you'd like to wager on Seider's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Moritz Seider vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Seider has averaged 22:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In one of seven games this season, Seider has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Seider has a point in four games this season (out of seven), including multiple points three times.

Seider has had an assist in a game four times this season over seven games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Seider's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seider Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 2 7 Points 5 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.