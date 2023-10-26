On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Michael Rasmussen going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rasmussen stats and insights

Rasmussen has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.

Rasmussen's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 23 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.