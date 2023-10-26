2023 Maybank Championship Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT
After one round of play in the 2023 Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thidapa Suwannapura has the top score (-9). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.
How to Watch the 2023 Maybank Championship
- Start Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur
- Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
Maybank Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Thidapa Suwannapura
|1st
|-9
|63
|Hannah Green
|2nd
|-8
|64
|Pie-Yun Chien
|3rd
|-7
|65
|Gina Kim
|3rd
|-7
|65
|Linn Grant
|3rd
|-7
|65
Maybank Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|9:27 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Grace Kim (-7/3rd), Hannah Green (-8/2nd), Thidapa Suwannapura (-9/1st)
|9:05 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Linn Grant (-7/3rd), Emily Kristine Pedersen (-6/8th), Maria Gabriela Lopez (-6/8th)
|8:54 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Gemma Dryburgh (-5/12th), Atthaya Thitikul (-6/8th), Ayaka Furue (-6/8th)
|7:15 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Xiyu Lin (-3/22nd), Jin-young Ko (-3/22nd), Nelly Korda (-3/22nd)
|8:43 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Aditi Ashook (-5/12th), Yuka Saso (-5/12th), Megan Khang (-5/12th)
|8:21 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Hye-jin Choi (-4/16th), Ruoning Yin (-4/16th), Allisen Corpuz (-4/16th)
|9:16 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Rose Zhang (-7/3rd), Pie-Yun Chien (-7/3rd), Gina Kim (-7/3rd)
|8:32 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Lydia Ko (-4/16th), Alexa Pano (-4/16th), Patty Tavatanakit (-4/16th)
|7:26 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Ashleigh Buhai (-3/22nd), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-3/22nd), Cheyenne Knight (-3/22nd)
|7:48 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Jennifer Kupcho (-2/40th), Celine Boutier (-2/40th), Yuna Nishimura (-2/40th)
