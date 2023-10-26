Should you bet on Lucas Raymond to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Raymond scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

