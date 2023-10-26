Lakers vs. Suns Injury Report Today - October 26
The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of a Thursday, October 26 game against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
|Lakers vs. Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs. Suns Prediction
|How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Back
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|32
|6
|8
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-6.5
|226.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.