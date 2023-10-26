The Winnipeg Jets (3-3) and Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Jets knocked off the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Red Wings vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final tally of Red Wings 5, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+105)

Red Wings (+105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings vs Jets Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have earned a record of -1-1 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 5-1-1.

The Red Wings have earned 11 points in their seven games with three or more goals scored.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 2-1-0 (four points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Red Wings finished 3-0-1 in those contests (seven points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 4.86 1st 28th 3.83 Goals Allowed 2.86 12th 9th 32.5 Shots 30.6 18th 9th 28.5 Shots Allowed 30.6 19th 17th 16.67% Power Play % 41.38% 2nd 24th 72% Penalty Kill % 82.14% 13th

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

