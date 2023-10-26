For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake Walman a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Walman scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Walman averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets are giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

