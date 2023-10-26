Will Jake Walman Score a Goal Against the Jets on October 26?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake Walman a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Walman stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Walman scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Walman averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
