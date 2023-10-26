The Detroit Red Wings, including J.T. Compher, are in action Thursday versus the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Compher intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Compher vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 19:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Compher has scored a goal in one of seven games this year.

Compher has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Compher has an assist in three of seven games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Compher's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Compher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Compher Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 4 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.