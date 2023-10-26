The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will J.T. Compher score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Compher scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Jets.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Compher averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

