The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will J.T. Compher score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Compher scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Compher averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

