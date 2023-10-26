The Detroit Red Wings, Dylan Larkin included, will face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Larkin in the Red Wings-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Larkin vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin has averaged 19:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Larkin has a goal in four of seven contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Larkin has recorded a point in all seven games he's played this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of seven games this year, Larkin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Larkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Larkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Larkin Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 2 14 Points 3 4 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.