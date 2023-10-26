The Detroit Red Wings, David Perron included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Perron's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

David Perron vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Perron Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Perron has averaged 15:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In two of seven games this season, Perron has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Perron has registered a point in a game three times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Perron has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Perron hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Perron has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 2 4 Points 1 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

