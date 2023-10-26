Should you bet on David Perron to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, Perron has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
  • On the power play, Perron has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

