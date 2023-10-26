Should you bet on Daniel Sprong to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

Sprong has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Sprong has zero points on the power play.

Sprong averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are allowing 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

