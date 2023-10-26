Can we anticipate Christian Fischer lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Fischer has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.