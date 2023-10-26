For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Austin Czarnik a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Czarnik stats and insights

Czarnik is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

Czarnik has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 23 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.