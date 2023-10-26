For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Austin Czarnik a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Czarnik stats and insights

  • Czarnik is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
  • Czarnik has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 23 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

