The Detroit Red Wings, with Alex DeBrincat, take the ice Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for DeBrincat available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, DeBrincat has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 17:43 on the ice per game.

In DeBrincat's seven games played this season he's scored in five of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeBrincat has a point in six games this season (out of seven), including multiple points three times.

In four of seven games this season, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrincat's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of DeBrincat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 2 13 Points 1 9 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.