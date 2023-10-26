In the upcoming matchup versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Alex DeBrincat to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

In five of seven games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

DeBrincat averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 39.1%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 23 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

