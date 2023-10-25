The Miami Heat face the Detroit Pistons as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSDET. This contest will be the 2023-24 season opener for both teams. The over/under is 218.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -9.5 218.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit played 55 games last season that finished with more than 218.5 points.

The average total points scored in Pistons games last year (218.5) is 10.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Pistons put together a 37-45-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, Detroit was the underdog 78 times and won 15, or 19.2%, of those games.

Last season, the Pistons won two of their 28 games, or 7.1%, when they were an underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for Detroit.

Pistons vs Heat Additional Info

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Pistons had a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-24-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).

Detroit's games went above the over/under 56.1% of the time at home (23 of 41) last year, and 46.3% of the time on the road (19 of 41).

The Pistons scored 110.3 points per game last season, just 0.5 more points than the 109.8 the Heat conceded.

Detroit put together a 28-16 ATS record and were 17-27 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Pistons vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Pistons Heat 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 28-16 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 17-27 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-3 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 13-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-20 7-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-12

