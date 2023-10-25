Pistons vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat face the Detroit Pistons as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSDET. This contest will be the 2023-24 season opener for both teams. The over/under is 218.5 for the matchup.
Pistons vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-9.5
|218.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit played 55 games last season that finished with more than 218.5 points.
- The average total points scored in Pistons games last year (218.5) is 10.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Pistons put together a 37-45-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, Detroit was the underdog 78 times and won 15, or 19.2%, of those games.
- Last season, the Pistons won two of their 28 games, or 7.1%, when they were an underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for Detroit.
Pistons vs Heat Additional Info
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Pistons had a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-24-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
- Detroit's games went above the over/under 56.1% of the time at home (23 of 41) last year, and 46.3% of the time on the road (19 of 41).
- The Pistons scored 110.3 points per game last season, just 0.5 more points than the 109.8 the Heat conceded.
- Detroit put together a 28-16 ATS record and were 17-27 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Pistons vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pistons
|Heat
|110.3
|109.5
|29
|30
|28-16
|11-5
|17-27
|13-3
|118.5
|109.8
|27
|2
|13-2
|23-20
|7-8
|31-12
