Marvin Bagley III and his Detroit Pistons teammates will take the court versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In this article we will dive into Bagley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Marvin Bagley III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-108)

Over 7.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat conceded 109.8 points per contest last season, second in the NBA.

The Heat allowed 41.9 rebounds on average last season, sixth in the NBA.

Conceding an average of 25.6 assists last season, the Heat were the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Heat were 28th in the league in that category.

Marvin Bagley III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 30 14 3 4 0 1 0 12/6/2022 19 4 4 0 0 0 2

