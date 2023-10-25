James Wiseman's Detroit Pistons take the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Below, we break down Wiseman's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 5.5 (-133)

Over 5.5 (-133) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat gave up 109.8 points per game last season, second in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the NBA last season, conceding 41.9 per game.

The Heat conceded 25.6 assists per contest last season (14th in the NBA).

The Heat conceded 13.1 made 3-pointers per game last season, 28th in the NBA in that category.

James Wiseman vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 30 14 6 1 0 0 0 3/19/2023 33 22 13 0 1 0 0 11/1/2022 9 5 0 0 0 1 0 10/27/2022 14 10 6 0 0 0 0

