Jalen Duren and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be taking on the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

If you'd like to make predictions on Duren's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+104)

Over 10.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-133)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat allowed 109.8 points per game last year, second in the NBA.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest last year, the Heat were sixth in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.6 assists last season, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, the Heat were 28th in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Duren vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 36 20 14 1 0 1 1 3/19/2023 9 2 1 0 0 1 0 12/6/2022 18 4 4 0 0 0 0

