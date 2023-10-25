Jaden Ivey and his Detroit Pistons teammates face off versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Below we will dive into Ivey's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (+102)

Over 16.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Over 4.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Looking to bet on one or more of Ivey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 109.8 points per game last season made the Heat the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Heat were sixth in the NBA in that category.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.6.

In terms of three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the league last year, allowing 13.1 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaden Ivey vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 37 30 4 7 4 0 1 3/19/2023 38 11 4 5 2 0 0 12/6/2022 26 10 2 3 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.