Isaiah Stewart and his Detroit Pistons teammates will take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In this piece we'll examine Stewart's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-112)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the NBA last year, giving up 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat gave up 41.9 rebounds on average last year, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat allowed 25.6 per game last season, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

On defense, the Heat gave up 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, 28th in the league.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 28 11 11 2 1 0 0

