The Calgary Flames (2-2-1) have -140 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Detroit Red Wings (3-1), who have +115 odds, on Sunday, October 22 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Flames Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Flames Moneyline Red Wings Moneyline Total BetMGM -140 +115 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary's five matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.

The Flames have been victorious in two of their five games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (40.0%).

The Red Wings have been listed as the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

Calgary has had moneyline odds set at -140 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

Detroit has played with moneyline odds of +115 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.