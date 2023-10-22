Will Marvin Jones Jr. Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marvin Jones Jr. is listed as out and won't play in the Detroit Lions' Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Jones' stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Jones has been targeted 10 times and has five catches for 35 yards (7 per reception) and zero TDs.
Marvin Jones Jr. Injury Status: Out
- Reported Injury: NIR - Personal
- The Lions have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- James Mitchell (questionable/hamstring): 0 Rec
- Sam LaPorta (LP/calf): 29 Rec; 325 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|10
|5
|35
|9
|0
|7
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|6
|2
|8
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|1
|1
|5
|0
