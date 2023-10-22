The Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens are set to meet in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Marvin Jones Jr. score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Marvin Jones Jr. score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Jones has collected 35 yards receiving (8.8 per game), reeling in five balls out of 10 targets this campaign.

Jones does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Marvin Jones Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 6 2 8 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 2 2 22 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 5 0

