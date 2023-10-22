In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Lucas Raymond to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

Raymond has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Raymond has picked up one assist on the power play.

Raymond averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

