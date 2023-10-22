Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Flames on October 22?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Lucas Raymond to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Raymond stats and insights
- Raymond has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- Raymond has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Raymond averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.