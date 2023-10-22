The Detroit Lions (5-1) are considered 3-point underdogs as they look to continue their four-game winning streak in a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 42 points for the outing.

The Ravens' betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Lions. The recent betting insights and trends for the Lions can be found below before they play the Ravens.

Lions vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baltimore Moneyline Detroit Moneyline BetMGM Ravens (-3) 42 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ravens (-3) 41.5 -158 +134 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 7 Odds

Detroit vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: FOX

Lions vs. Ravens Betting Insights

Detroit has five wins in six contests against the spread this season.

The Lions are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.

Detroit has played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

So far this season, Baltimore has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Ravens have two wins ATS (2-2).

One of Baltimore's six games with a set total has hit the over (16.7%).

