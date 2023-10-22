Detroit (5-1) rides a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Baltimore (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 43 points.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Ravens and the Lions and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Sign up to live bet on the Ravens-Lions matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Lions vs Ravens on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Lions have been winning after the first quarter five times and been tied one time in six games this year.

The Ravens have held the lead after the first quarter in all six games this year.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering one points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Lions have won the second quarter in five games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging seven points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In six games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost one time, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Baltimore is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Lions' six games this season, they have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season, lost that quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Lions vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Lions have led after the first half five times (4-1 in those games) and have been losing after the first half one time (1-0) in six games this season.

At the end of the first half, the Ravens have led five times (4-1 in those games) and have trailed one time (0-1).

2nd Half

Out of six games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, lost two times, and tied one time.

In six games this season, the Ravens have won the second half two times, lost three times, and tied one time.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 9.5 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 8.8 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Ravens or the Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.