Kalif Raymond will be running routes against the second-best passing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Raymond's 14 catches (on 17 total targets) have led to 187 yards receiving (and an average of 31.2 per game) and one score.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Raymond and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raymond vs. the Ravens

Raymond vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 163.2 passing yards the Ravens concede per game makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Ravens have allowed four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks first in NFL play.

Watch Lions vs Ravens on Fubo!

Lions Player Previews

Kalif Raymond Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Raymond with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raymond Receiving Insights

In four of five games this season, Raymond has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Raymond has been targeted on 17 of his team's 203 passing attempts this season (8.4% target share).

He has 187 receiving yards on 17 targets to rank 13th in league play with 11 yards per target.

In one of six games this year, Raymond has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (5.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Raymond's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.