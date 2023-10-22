Detroit Lions receiver Josh Reynolds has a tough matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 163.2 per game.

Reynolds has 19 catches for 341 yards and three scores this season. He has been targeted 27 times, and puts up 68.2 yards per game.

Reynolds vs. the Ravens

Reynolds vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore has allowed one opposing receiver to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is conceding 163.2 yards per game this year, which ranks second in the NFL.

The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up four this season (0.7 per game).

Lions Player Previews

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-118)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

Reynolds has 13.3% of his team's target share (27 targets on 203 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 27 times, averaging 12.6 yards per target (seventh in NFL).

Reynolds has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of five), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has scored three of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (15.0%).

With three red zone targets, Reynolds has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

