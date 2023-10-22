For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Joe Veleno a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

In one of five games so far this season, Veleno has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Veleno has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 40.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

