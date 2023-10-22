The Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jared Goff hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Goff has 16 carries for 15 yards (2.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Goff has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Jared Goff Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 22 35 253 1 0 5 -1 0 Week 2 Seahawks 28 35 323 3 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 22 33 243 1 1 5 3 1 Week 4 @Packers 19 28 210 1 1 2 10 0 Week 5 Panthers 20 28 236 3 0 2 0 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 30 44 353 2 0 2 3 0

