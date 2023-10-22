The Detroit Red Wings (4-1) will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak when they play the Calgary Flames (2-2-1) at home on Sunday, October 22 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Sunday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Flames Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Red Wings 6, Flames 1.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+115)

Red Wings (+115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings vs Flames Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have earned eight points in their five games with at least three goals scored.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 2-1-0 (four points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times.

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 18th 2.8 Goals Scored 4.8 1st 18th 3.2 Goals Allowed 2.6 9th 6th 34.2 Shots 31.4 16th 13th 29 Shots Allowed 29 13th 20th 16.67% Power Play % 50% 1st 4th 94.12% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 11th

Red Wings vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

