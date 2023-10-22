The Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Brock Wright hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Brock Wright score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)

Wright's six receptions (six targets) have netted him 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Wright does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Brock Wright Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 7 0

