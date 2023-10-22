The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is set for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Austin Czarnik score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Czarnik 2022-23 stats and insights

Czarnik scored in three of 29 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Czarnik picked up one assist on the power play.

Czarnik's shooting percentage last season was 11.1%. He averaged 0.8 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.

The Flames earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

