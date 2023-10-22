Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. the Ravens' Defense: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 7 action at M&T Bank Stadium, the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the Baltimore Ravens defense and Geno Stone. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Detroit receivers versus the Ravens' secondary.
Lions vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens
|61.9
|12.4
|12
|52
|10.80
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Geno Stone Insights
Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense
- Amon-Ra St. Brown leads his team with 455 receiving yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Detroit ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards with 1,557 (259.5 per game) and third in yards per attempt (7.7).
- The Lions' offense has been looking good this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 168 total points (28 per game).
- Detroit, which is averaging 33.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 18th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Lions have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 17 times (fifth-fewest in NFL).
Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense
- Geno Stone has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 25 tackles and three passes defended to his name.
- In terms of passing yards allowed, Baltimore has given up the third-fewest in the NFL, 979 (163.2 per game).
- The Ravens' points-against average on defense is sixth-best in the NFL, at 15.2 per game.
- Baltimore has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Ravens have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Geno Stone
|Rec. Targets
|50
|13
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|38
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12
|8
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|455
|25
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|91
|4.2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|162
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|3
|Interceptions
