Amon-Ra St. Brown has a tough matchup when his Detroit Lions play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens give up 163.2 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

St. Brown has hauled in 38 catches for a team-best 455 yards and three TDs this year this season. He has been targeted on 50 occasions, and averages 91.0 yards receiving.

St. Brown vs. the Ravens

St. Brown vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Three players have hauled in a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The 163.2 passing yards per game yielded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is first in the league by allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (four total passing TDs).

Lions Player Previews

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 70.5 (-118)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, St. Brown has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has received 24.6% of his team's 203 passing attempts this season (50 targets).

He has been targeted 50 times, averaging 9.1 yards per target (28th in NFL).

St. Brown has posted a touchdown catch in three of five games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (15.0%).

With six red zone targets, St. Brown has been on the receiving end of 35.3% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 15 TAR / 12 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

