The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) will meet their MAC-rival, the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Broncos will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. An over/under of 53 points has been set for the outing.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Athens, Ohio

Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-17) 53 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-16.5) 52.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Western Michigan has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

Ohio is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

