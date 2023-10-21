MAC foes match up when the Ohio Bobcats (5-2) and the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

Ohio owns the 102nd-ranked offense this year (22.9 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best with only 13.4 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Western Michigan ranks 80th in the FBS (376.6 total yards per game) and 98th on the other side of the ball (397.1 total yards allowed per game).

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Western Michigan Ohio 376.6 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.1 (92nd) 397.1 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.9 (9th) 171.3 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136 (92nd) 205.3 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (102nd) 8 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has recored 713 passing yards, or 101.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.3% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with one interception.

Jalen Buckley has rushed for 612 yards on 108 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has taken 78 carries and totaled 305 yards with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack has racked up 348 receiving yards on 35 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Anthony Sambucci has recorded 209 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Austin Hence's 20 catches (on 34 targets) have netted him 194 yards (27.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 1,068 yards (152.6 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 151 rushing yards on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 93 times for 362 yards (51.7 per game), scoring two times.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball 89 times this year and racked up 282 yards (40.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's team-high 285 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 47 targets) with two touchdowns.

Miles Cross has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 275 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton's 20 receptions are good enough for 193 yards and one touchdown.

