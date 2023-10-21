In the game between the Ohio Bobcats and Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bobcats to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (-16.5) Under (52.5) Ohio 37, Western Michigan 12

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Broncos have a 15.4% chance to win.

The Broncos have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Western Michigan is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Broncos' seven games with a set total.

The average point total for the Western Michigan this year is one point less than this game's over/under.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 88.9%.

The Bobcats are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Ohio is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Two of the Bobcats' six games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 4.3 more than the average point total for Ohio games this season.

Broncos vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 22.9 13.4 26.3 11.3 20.3 15 Western Michigan 24.9 36.3 32.7 25 19 44.8

