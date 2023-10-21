Will Shayne Gostisbehere light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Gostisbehere scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Gostisbehere has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.